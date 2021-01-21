Judge Asks What Biden Order Means For Border Wall Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- Now that President Joe Biden has flexed his executive power to halt construction on the wall along the southern border, a California federal judge wants to know how that affects a legal fight over the Trump administration's decision to divert billions in military funds for the project. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. asked the government and the coalition of groups and states fighting the rerouting of funds to file a report filling him in on how things stand in light of the new executive order, which stops construction and cancels the national emergency that made the money shift possible....

