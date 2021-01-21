States Challenge Trump's Religious Carveout For Contractors

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A coalition of states fired off a lawsuit Thursday to strike down a Trump administration rule easing anti-discrimination restrictions on religious employers that contract with the federal government, arguing the measure waters down crucial protections for a large swath of the national workforce. The challengers told a New York federal court that the U.S. Department of Labor rule, which was finalized in December and went into effect earlier this month, marks a "seismic shift" from federal civil rights law and gives contractors too much latitude to mistreat LGBTQ workers, women and other minority groups under the guise of their faith....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS