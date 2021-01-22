Biden Fills Agency Ranks With Climate Fight Veterans

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts prosecutor with a commitment to climate change issues, law professors and government veterans with extensive Clean Air Act experience and green group litigators are some of the top federal officials who began working in the Biden administration Thursday and Friday. Already getting started on President Joe Biden's ambitious climate change agenda and other priorities are a crop of appointees to positions at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of the Interior and other agencies, in roles that don't require Senate confirmation. The Senate is processing Biden's nominees for key positions like the EPA administrator and Secretary of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS