Feds File 1st Enforcement Actions Under Ticket Bot Ban

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- The federal government has reached three settlements in New York federal court that include civil penalties of nearly $32 million, in the first enforcement cases brought under a national ban enacted four years ago on using bots to buy up and resell large quantities of tickets to popular events. In enforcing the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission earlier this month brought civil actions against three ticket sellers and three associated individuals, resulting in the roughly $32 million in penalties. The three complaints, filed alongside stipulated orders for permanent injunctions and civil...

