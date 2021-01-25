BREAKING: Biden Aims To Tighten Buy American Criteria

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 10:58 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order Monday that would tighten restrictions on federal agencies' purchases by increasing domestic content requirements for contracts and requiring agencies to close loopholes for determining country of origin. Although federal agencies are mandated to give preference to American companies in the roughly $600 billion they spend on federal contracting each year, those preferences are frequently implemented inconsistently or ineffectively, and some haven't been updated in decades and are overdue for change, according to the White House. "This executive order fulfills President Biden's promise to make Buy American real and close loopholes that...

