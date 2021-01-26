BIA Ducks Tribe's Bad Faith Sanctions Bid In Land Trust Row

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied a sanctions bid by the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians that accused the Bureau of Indian Affairs of acting in bad faith and willfully violating a court order to take land into trust for the tribe. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen ruled in November that the Buena Vista tribe qualified for a mandatory trust acquisition based on a 1983 lands class action claim after the BIA repeatedly rejected the tribe's request to do so. The tribe sought sanctions within two weeks of Judge Chen's ruling, but his Monday order found the BIA was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS