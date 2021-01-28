Crypto Developer Can't Escape N. Korea Sanctions Charge

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday denied an Ethereum developer's motion to dismiss a criminal complaint alleging he helped North Koreans circumvent U.S. sanctions using cryptocurrency, leaving it up to a jury to determine whether the man provided "services" to the totalitarian state. While prosecutors in New York's Southern District allege Virgil Griffith violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by giving a speech at the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference in April on how to use cryptocurrency to get around U.S. economic sanctions, Griffith argued it was within his First Amendment right to free speech. U.S. District Judge P....

