FBI Director Urges Dialogue With Companies Before Incidents

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday pitched U.S. businesses on reaching out to authorities about cybersecurity threats even before incidents happen while pledging to take an array of deterrence steps to counter the skyrocketing pace of cybercrime. At a virtual event hosted by the Fordham University School of Law, Wray urged companies to build "before the storm" relationships with law enforcement — connections he said would make establishing a line of communication easier in the wake of a cyberattack. "Government can't do it alone," said Wray during a speech at Fordham's virtual International Conference on Cybersecurity. "We all face the same dangers, and we...

