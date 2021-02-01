Porsche Update With Bad Software Ruined Car, Driver Says

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 11:34 PM EST) -- An Ohio driver has filed a proposed class action against Porsche alleging that a software update seriously damaged his car's batteries and caused potentially dangerous malfunctions to its "infotainment" system. Kent Bowen told a Georgia federal court Monday that an update from either Porsche or Sirius XM caused an array of problems to his car's infotainment system. The Porsche Communication Management system, or PCM, allows drivers to use navigation tools, connect to cell phones, and play personal music, among other functions, according to the manufacturer's website. The update caused the PCM to enter "a near continuous reboot cycle, draining the vehicle's...

