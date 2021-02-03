Donziger To Judge: Don't Call Private Prosecutor 'Gov't'

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger wants a New York federal court to ban the use of the label "the government" to describe Rita Glavin of Seward & Kissel LLP, the private practice lawyer appointed by a court to pursue contempt charges against him. The disbarred human rights lawyer faces a May misdemeanor criminal contempt trial arising from his disobeying post-trial court orders in a long-running civil fight with Chevron, stemming from a $9 billion environmental pollution judgment Donziger obtained in Ecuador against the company. In the run-up to his trial, Donziger says accuracy should compel the court to halt the use of...

