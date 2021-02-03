Google's Consent Defense Can't Ax Data Privacy Suit Outright

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge on Tuesday trimmed claims from an Android smartphone user's proposed class action alleging Google illegally harvests third-party app data to gain an advantage over rivals like TikTok, but she rejected Google's argument that users clearly agreed to the data collection by accepting its privacy policy. In a 25-page decision, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen said the privacy policy at issue in this case isn't as specific as the policy at issue in the Smith v. Facebook Inc. case, which a district judge dismissed in 2017 after he found the plaintiffs consented to Facebook's tracking activities....

