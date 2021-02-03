NY Judge Again Nixes Papa John's Investors' #MeToo Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- Pizza franchise Papa John's International Inc. and two of its former executives no longer face a proposed securities class action invoking the #MeToo movement after a federal judge in Manhattan determined that a revised version of the suit didn't meaningfully improve on an earlier version. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood dismissed the suit with prejudice, finding that nothing in the second amended complaint warranted changes to her earlier determination to toss the suit. Not only did the suit rewrite fail "to cure the deficiencies that the court identified" in the earlier version, Judge Wood said,...

