'Vicious' Messages Revealed In $125M Verizon Deal Fee Spat

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- A Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA partner seeking a hefty fee for his work leading to a $125 million personal judgment against Verizon told a New Jersey court Wednesday that the job entailed fielding his former client's venomous attacks on his character, sometimes lobbed in profanity-laced "vicious" texts and emails. Making a case that he had no choice but to end his representation of Maria Meister, who was catastrophically injured by a fallen utility pole in 2017, Gregg A. Stone's bench trial testimony chronicled the breakdown of his relationship with Meister's husband, Peter, leading up Stone's resignation from the case in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS