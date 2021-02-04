GPB Capital Founder, 2 Others Charged With $1.8B Fraud

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment in a Brooklyn federal court on Thursday charging the CEO of asset manager GPB Capital and two of his associates with running a Ponzi-like $1.8 billion fraud scheme. On top of criminal charges, GPB Capital Holdings LLC owner and founder David Gentile is facing parallel civil enforcement actions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and seven states' attorneys general, as are former GPB managing partner Jeffrey Lash and Jeffry Schneider, the owner of GPB's placement agent, Ascendant Capital. The three men are accused of manipulating the financial statements of certain GPB investment funds and using...

