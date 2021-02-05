NFL Sued Over Int'l Crash Of 2020 Super Bowl Live Stream

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- The National Football League was hit with a putative class action Thursday over glitches in international streams for the 2020 Super Bowl that allegedly deprived hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe of a live viewing experience. The suit, filed in New York federal court just days before this year's Super Bowl, accuses the NFL of failing to compensate international live stream subscribers whose broadcasts crashed during crucial moments of the Feb. 2, 2020, championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. According to the complaint by Australian citizen Sietel Singh Gill, between 300,000 and 700,000 international football...

