Opioid Litigation Is Prying Open Vaults Of Big Pharma Secrets

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- In an unveiling with few historical parallels, major pharmaceutical corporations are poised to settle sweeping opioid litigation by agreeing to publicize millions of pages of internal documents illustrating how they marketed and sold narcotic painkillers amid a dire addiction epidemic, according to lawyers and court records. Several companies, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, have quietly struck deals allowing records divulged privately during the current wave of opioid litigation to be posted online for all to see. And if state attorneys general and plaintiffs lawyers get their way, many additional companies will do the same in future opioid settlements. "Document disclosure...

