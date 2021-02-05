NJ Firm Slams Tax Fraud Fear In $125M Verizon Deal Fee Row

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- A Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC principal in a fee fight with a Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA partner over a $125 million judgment against Verizon attacked the partner's claim that he was forced to leave the case because the client sought to dodge taxes on the award, showing emails to a New Jersey court on Friday that appeared to reveal the contrary. As he sought to prove that Gregg A. Stone voluntarily left the case and therefore forfeited any stake in the $25 million fee, David A. Mazie questioned Stone on the witness stand about emails in which Peter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS