EB-5 Investors Settle Claims PNC, Ex-Banker Aided Fraud

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- PNC Bank and one of its retired bankers have reached a settlement with a group of Chinese and Iranian investors who accused them of aiding an alleged $50 million EB-5 immigration investment fraud scheme run through the purported development of a five-star Palm Beach, Florida, resort. The agreement was reached during a Zoom settlement conference on Friday before West Palm Beach-based U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman, and it resolves all claims brought against PNC Bank NA and Ruben Ramirez by 41 Chinese and Iranian nationals who were among a larger group that invested in the Palm House project with the hopes...

