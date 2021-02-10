Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Keeps Pushing To Move Texas AG Case To Calif.

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- Google continues pushing to transfer the monopolization case brought by state attorneys general targeting its display advertising business from Texas to California, arguing that the case is much more important to the Golden State.

Google filed a reply brief Tuesday justifying its transfer bid, contending that state enforcers led by the Texas attorney general's office "greatly understate how much more important" the case is to the Northern District of California than it is to the Eastern District of Texas, where it was filed.

"Indeed, compared to their counterparts in this district, publishers in NDCA receive twenty-five times more money from Google and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!