Google Keeps Pushing To Move Texas AG Case To Calif.

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- Google continues pushing to transfer the monopolization case brought by state attorneys general targeting its display advertising business from Texas to California, arguing that the case is much more important to the Golden State. Google filed a reply brief Tuesday justifying its transfer bid, contending that state enforcers led by the Texas attorney general's office "greatly understate how much more important" the case is to the Northern District of California than it is to the Eastern District of Texas, where it was filed. "Indeed, compared to their counterparts in this district, publishers in NDCA receive twenty-five times more money from Google and...

