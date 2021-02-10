NJ Firm Added Millions To Landmark Verizon Deal, Court Told

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- A Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC attorney in a fee fight with Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA over a $125 million personal injury judgment against Verizon shot back at his adversary's contention that he inherited a substantially settled case, suggesting Wednesday in New Jersey state court that his firm increased the deal's value by millions of dollars. In the second week of testimony before Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Vena, David A. Mazie suggested that an expert enlisted by Kirsch Gelband attorney Gregg A. Stone underestimated the life care needs of Maria Meister, who was paralyzed by a falling utility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS