DOI Urges DC Circ. To Reject Yocha Dehe's Bid To Pause Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has slammed the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation's request to pause a suit between a nearby tribe and the agency, arguing to the D.C. Circuit that the Yocha Dehe likely will not win its appeal. Yocha Dehe has twice unsuccessfully tried to join the D.C. federal court's suit to fight with the DOI against the nearby Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, which initiated the case after its casino plan was rejected. Yocha Dehe is appealing its intervenor rejection and wants the lower court to wait for a decision before proceeding, but the DOI bashed its...

