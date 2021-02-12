Tribe Urges 8th Circ. To Nix Non-Native Contract Work Tax

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has told the Eighth Circuit that contract work performed on a tribal casino by nontribe members shouldn't be taxed by South Dakota, urging the panel to uphold a lower court decision against the state government. Such taxation is incompatible with federal policies underlying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act as well as the history of tribal independence in gaming operations, the tribe told the appeals court in a brief Thursday, adding that the tax is also incompatible with the Indian Trader statutes that preempt state taxes imposed on people who sell to Native Americans on an Indian...

