Attys In Slot App Suits Top $50M In Fees From Settlements

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has awarded more than $50 million in fees and costs to lawyers representing consumers in class actions over several game makers' allegedly "predatory" slot machine phone games, granting the class attorneys' bid for 25% of $199.5 million in settlements finalized last year. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik on Thursday granted final approval of class action settlement agreements and motions for attorney fees in the consumer suits against Big Fish Games and its former owner, Kentucky Derby operator Churchill Downs, as well as Israeli video game development company Playtika Ltd. and smartphone casino game maker Huuuge Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS