Quick End Unlikely In Kobe Bryant Case Despite NTSB Report

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The National Transportation Safety Board's recent determination that pilot error likely caused the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others won't necessarily spawn a quick settlement, experts say, as other theories of liability could materialize and additional parties could be roped into the litigation. The NTSB released its "probable cause" determination on Feb. 9 and found the pilot had made a bad decision to fly into clouds, which caused him to become disoriented and led to the crash that resulted in the deaths of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and her two youth basketball teammates and their parents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS