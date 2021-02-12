Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY, Others Decry Texas' Bid To 'Hogtie' Immigration Policy

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a Texas federal judge to allow the Biden administration's 100-day deportation freeze, saying Friday that the Lone Star State's campaign to bar the moratorium "hogties" states home to a significant share of the nation's unauthorized immigrants.

James argued in a friend-of-the-court brief that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempts to set aside the deportation freeze "disrespects" states that support the deportation freeze and would harm the immigrants in their jurisdictions. She was joined by attorneys general for 15 other jurisdictions, including California, Massachusetts and New Jersey. 

"This eleventh-hour deal by the Trump administration and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!