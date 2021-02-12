NY, Others Decry Texas' Bid To 'Hogtie' Immigration Policy

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a Texas federal judge to allow the Biden administration's 100-day deportation freeze, saying Friday that the Lone Star State's campaign to bar the moratorium "hogties" states home to a significant share of the nation's unauthorized immigrants. James argued in a friend-of-the-court brief that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempts to set aside the deportation freeze "disrespects" states that support the deportation freeze and would harm the immigrants in their jurisdictions. She was joined by attorneys general for 15 other jurisdictions, including California, Massachusetts and New Jersey. "This eleventh-hour deal by the Trump administration and...

