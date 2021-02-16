Raytheon Inks $59M Deal To Settle ERISA Mortality Rate Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 10:53 AM EST) -- Raytheon Co. has agreed to a $59 million settlement in a proposed ERISA class action accusing it of using outdated mortality rates to calculate pensions, according to a Massachusetts federal court filing. Raytheon retiree Johnny Cruz asked the court Friday to approve the deal, which aims to wrap up the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the defense contractor. The case was brought on behalf of Raytheon retirees who received their pensions in the form of a joint and survivor annuity, or JSA, or a pre-retirement survivor annuity, or PSA — benefit packages that pay spouses if the retiree dies....

