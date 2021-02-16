McKinsey's Opioid Woes Far From Over Despite $600M Deals

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs lawyers who spearheaded opioid litigation against pharmaceutical companies are opening a new front against McKinsey & Co. on behalf of local governments, indicating that the consulting giant's settlements worth $600 million with nearly every state won't end its legal troubles. One sign of the emerging onslaught played out during a Tuesday court hearing over New York Attorney General Letitia James' requested approval of a $32 million settlement for the Empire State. The tentative settlement is among more than 50 deals with states and territories that McKinsey announced earlier this month to resolve allegations it unlawfully aided deceptive marketing of addictive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS