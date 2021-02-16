Arbiters Should Make Call In NFL Game Suit, DirecTV Says

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- DirecTV renewed an effort in California federal court to push into arbitration claims it monopolized Sunday game broadcasts through an exclusive package deal with the National Football League. Just over three months after the U.S. Supreme Court refused DirecTV's petition to review a Ninth Circuit decision that revived the suit, the satellite giant's legal team — which recently added Daniel M. Petrocelli of O'Melveny & Myers LLP — argued that the bar and restaurant owners who filed suit clearly agreed to an arbitration clause with DirecTV. Four named plaintiffs in the sprawling litigation, consolidated in California's Central District, had DirecTV customer agreements...

