Chancery Leans Toward Merging Facebook Stockholder Suits

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- Consolidation is likely for at least three Facebook stockholder suits in Delaware's Chancery Court targeting fallout from the social media company's Cambridge Analytica data harvesting affair and $5 billion government penalty, a Delaware vice chancellor indicated Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, offering what he described as a "seventh-inning" assessment of the multiyear scramble for case positioning and leadership, said separate litigation could create inefficiencies and conflict. The decision came less than a week after the vice chancellor ordered Facebook to produce nonprivileged documents related to founder Mark Zuckerberg's avoidance of liability in a $5 billion privacy breach settlement with...

