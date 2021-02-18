Feds Say 'We Build The Wall' Funds Can't Cover Atty Fees

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- Prosecutors told a New York federal judge Thursday that an associate of Steve Bannon should not be able to spend funds from their allegedly fraudulent border wall crowdfunding campaign on attorney fees because the money is earmarked for forfeiture. The government argued that Brian Kolfage, one of several people accused of fraudulently raising $25 million for the so-called We Build the Wall nonprofit operation, misinterpreted the case law in support of his bid. "Kolfage has failed to make a showing that he does not have sufficient alternative assets to fund his counsel of choice," prosecutors added. Kolfage is challenging a post-indictment...

