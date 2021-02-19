DOI Drops Trump-Era Appeal In Mashpee Casino Land Row

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior is seeking to drop a recent Trump-era appeal to a federal judge's decision that blocked the agency from taking Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe land in Massachusetts out of trust that was intended for a casino project. In a one-page motion Friday, the DOI said it will not proceed with challenging U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman's June ruling that the Trump administration failed to properly weigh the tribe's evidence when it undid an Obama-era decision to acquire the southeastern Massachusetts land. Trump's DOI initially appealed to the circuit court in August. The agency is under the leadership of...

