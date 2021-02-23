Google Blasts Texas-Led Digital Ad Monopolization Suit

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- Texas and the nine other states accusing Google of illegally manipulating the display advertising market built their case on "gerrymandered market definitions" and a lack of understanding of how the digital ad market works, the company says. Google delivered its answer to the litigation Monday, in which it slammed the suit — brought by 10 Republican state enforcers — as a misguided attempt to break up a "successful American company" and ultimately bad for competition. "And while antitrust laws are in place to promote consumer welfare, the 358 paragraphs of plaintiffs' complaint say remarkably little about how this lawsuit would help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS