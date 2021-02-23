11th Circ. Says Stephen King Didn't Copy Comic Hero

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- Stephen King's protagonist in the "Dark Tower" series of books is "far more complex" than a comic book hero created by another author, the Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday, affirming a lower court's dismissal of the comic creator's copyright infringement suit. The court said some of the alleged similar elements between the works of King and the late comic book writer William B. Dubay, who wrote as Bill DuBay, did not originate with either author. It said that the character names at issue did not merit copyright protection and that other alleged similarities were insignificant because the elements were portrayed in different...

