Epic Judge Says Apple 'Salted The Earth With Subpoenas'

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge ordered third-party game distributor Valve Corp. on Wednesday to hand over certain sales and pricing data to Apple in Epic Games' antitrust suit over the tech giant's App Store fees, telling Valve, "Apple has salted the earth with subpoenas, so don't worry, it's not just you." During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson ordered Valve to produce aggregate historical sales, pricing and other data on 436 games sold on the virtual game store Steam, but the judge limited the data production to sales that go back to 2017, instead of to 2015...

