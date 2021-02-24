Indian Satellite Co. Investors Cry Foul In $1.3B Award Fight

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A division of India's space agency fighting enforcement of a nearly $1.3 billion arbitral award issued to an Indian satellite company has orchestrated a "government occupation" of its foe in an attempt to force a collusive settlement agreement, investors in the company are arguing. A trio of shareholders in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., along with a Devas subsidiary, filed an urgent request with a Washington state court on Wednesday for a temporary restraining order barring Devas from reaching any kind of a settlement with the Indian state-owned Antrix Corp., which they say has begun proceedings in India to "wind up" Devas...

