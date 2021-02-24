Porsche Says It's Not To Blame For Software Damaging Cars

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Porsche urged a Georgia federal judge Wednesday to toss a proposed class action, saying it isn't responsible for the damage to car batteries and infotainment systems allegedly caused by a software update. The German automaker said while consumer Kent Bowen brought the suit for himself and other Porsche owners, Bowen never alleges he had any relationship with Porsche or SiriusXM. The two companies are alleged to have sent the update that caused an array of problems to the Porsche Communication Management system that displays GPS, phone, radio and other audio features. Bowen alleges that because he's not a SiriusXM subscriber and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS