No Martha's Vineyard Casino Without Permits, 1st Circ. Says

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts tribe seeking to build a casino on Martha's Vineyard will have to follow local permitting rules despite federal tribal gaming laws, the First Circuit said Thursday, finding the tribe waived the preemption issue by not raising it the last time it was before the panel. The panel's decision, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, upheld a district court's June 2019 ruling requiring the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head to secure town permits to construct its proposed 10,000-square-foot facility with about 250 Class II games like electronic bingo, a beer and wine bar, outdoor seating and food trucks....

