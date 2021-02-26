UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 6:37 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen the self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin take action against a group of cryptocurrency developers, law firms Eversheds Sutherland and Gowling WLG were caught up in a pensions lawsuit and German automaker giant Mercedes-Benz is facing the prospect of another group action over alleged "cheat devices." Here, Law360 looks at those and other cases. Financial Services Wright and another v. Bitcoin Association and others A computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin filed a breach of fiduciary duty claim on Feb. 24 against the developers of at least four cryptocurrencies. The Bitcoin Association and 14...

