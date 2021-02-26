Wells Fargo Inks $95M Deal To End Consultants' Wage Claims

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 11:49 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay an additional $70 million to resolve claims from thousands of mortgage consultants alleging the bank stiffed them by clawing back hourly wages and vacation time from their earned sales commissions, adding to the $25 million it has already paid, the workers told a California federal judge Friday. If approved, the global settlement allocates nearly $95.7 million to a nonreversionary fund covering damages, class representative service awards, Private Attorneys General Act penalties and attorney fees for the more than 5,300 proposed class members, according to the motion for preliminary approval. The settlement resolves claims from two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS