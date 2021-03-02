States, Greens Slam Stay Bid In Auto Emissions Challenge

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Biden administration should not be allowed to pause litigation over Trump-era vehicle emissions standards because the harm caused by the regulations must be addressed as soon as possible, environmental groups and a coalition of states and local governments told the D.C. Circuit Monday. California, New York and other states and local governments said the harms resulting from the Trump administration's "unlawfully lax" standards increase with each new vehicle model year. President Joe Biden, on his first day in office, signed an executive order directing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review and possibly...

