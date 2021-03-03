Satellite Co. Investors Want Docs In $1.3B Award Row Back

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 12:20 AM EST) -- Investors in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. demanded on Tuesday that an Indian government-appointed liquidator relinquish case files he obtained after firing counsel working to enforce the Indian satellite company's $1.3 billion arbitral award against a division of India's space agency. Three Devas shareholders sent a letter to the liquidator, M. Jayakumar, arguing that those documents are protected by attorney-client privilege, and that his appointment by the Indian government in liquidations proceedings initiated against the company has been contested. The shareholders have claimed that the wind-up proceedings are part of a "government occupation" of Devas orchestrated by its foe in the arbitration,...

