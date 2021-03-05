UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 6:01 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen Scotland's ferry services sue its insurer, Britain's new high-speed rail service face another contract challenge and an ex-Qatari prime minister's company hit with a new suit. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Albion Resources Ltd. v. Heritage Oil Ltd. and another An ex-Qatari prime minister's company and Nigerian oil exploration company were hit with a general commercial contracts and arrangements claim on March 3 by Albion Resources Ltd. Energy Investments Global BRL, a company beneficially owned by former Qatari Prime Minister Sheik Hamad, purchased Heritage Oil...

