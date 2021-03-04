LA Atty Must Disgorge $1.65M Fee For 'Egregious Conduct'

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 11:43 PM EST) -- A California judge ordered an attorney who represented Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in a faulty billing lawsuit to disgorge $1.65 million in attorney fees and be held in contempt and sanctioned Thursday, saying he disobeyed court orders and withheld information about possible collusion with the city's attorneys. Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle granted the disgorgement motion leveled against former class counsel Michael J. Libman by the customers' current counsel as part of the fallout from a $70 million settlement with the city before allegations arose that two attorneys worked as special counsel for the city while also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS