DirecTV Can't Push 'Sunday Ticket' Suit To Arb., Subs Say

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- Bar and restaurant owners pushed back against DirecTV's bid to force them to arbitrate claims the company monopolized Sunday football broadcasts through an exclusive package deal with the NFL, arguing the pay TV provider was fine with litigating the claims in court so long as the court sided with it. The bar and restaurant subscribers told a California federal court Friday that DirecTV waived defenses that the claims in the long-running suit are subject to arbitration clauses because it has long been litigating the claims in federal court. Last month, DirecTV renewed its effort to push the claims to arbitration saying...

