WWE's $39M Deal In Investor Suit Gets Judge's Initial OK

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has preliminarily approved a $39 million deal to end a proposed securities class action against World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. that alleges the company misled investors about its dissolving relationship with Saudi Arabia and caused its stock price to plunge. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said in Sunday's order that he will likely be able to approve a settlement agreement that lead plaintiff Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City, Missouri Trust, entered into with WWE and its executives in December. WWE said the settlement will end the "burden, expense, uncertainty, and risk of...

