EPIC Urges High Court To Let Consumers Press Privacy Suits

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- The Electronic Privacy Information Center is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to allow consumer lawsuits that allege statutory privacy breaches to move forward in federal courts, arguing that lower courts that have required plaintiffs to show additional consequential harm have overstepped their judicial role. The advocacy group presented its stance in an amicus brief filed Monday in support of Sergio Ramirez, the plaintiff in a case before the high court over whether consumers had Article III standing to sue credit reporting agency TransUnion for alleged violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. TransUnion — along with Facebook, Google, eBay and several others that have filed amicus...

