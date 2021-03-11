Tribe, DOI Want Yocha Dehe Blocked From Casino Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 11:35 PM EST) -- The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians and the U.S. Department of the Interior have both told the D.C. Circuit that the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation shouldn't be allowed to step into a dispute over the DOI's rejection of Scotts Valley's casino plan. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation has asked the D.C. Circuit to overturn a D.C. federal judge's September ruling that the tribe can't intervene in Scotts Valley's challenge to a DOI ruling that it couldn't seek to open a casino at a site in Vallejo, California, down the highway from the Yocha Dehe's own Cache Creek Casino Resort....

