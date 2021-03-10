5th Circ. Affirms OK Of $138M Award Against Venezuela

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- Venezuela came up short Wednesday in its bid to nix enforcement of a $138 million arbitral award after the Fifth Circuit agreed with a lower court that the proceeding could not take place in the venue designated in an underlying contract, the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. The district court had concluded that enforcing the arbitral forum clause in the contract between Venezuela's defense ministry and U.S. military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Inc. would be impracticable. The Fifth Circuit panel said in its opinion that this conclusion was well supported by "considerable evidence" indicating that arbitration in Venezuela would likely be tainted by...

