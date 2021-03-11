Zillow Must Face Retrial For Infringement Of House Photos

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- Zillow will face a new trial on claims it infringed 2,700 real estate photographs, according to a Wednesday ruling that also wiped out $4 million in related damages. U.S. District Judge James Robart, who had trimmed an original $8.3 million verdict to $4 million in 2017, said Wednesday that after a Ninth Circuit ruling vacating a finding of willfulness, even that figure must now be erased. "It is appropriate to order a new trial in this matter," Judge Robart said. "By vacating the jury's finding on willfulness, the Ninth Circuit necessarily vacated the award of damages for willful infringement," Judge Robart said....

