Quinn Emanuel, Hagens Berman Fight To Lead Facebook Suits

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Keller Lenkner LLC sparred with Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP in California federal court briefs Wednesday, vying for the lead roles in proposed class actions accusing Facebook Inc. of monopolistic conduct.

The two teams offered dueling rationale for why they should be appointed interim co-lead counsel in the consolidated cases brought by users. Those cases are running parallel enforcement suits brought by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, which focus on Facebook's acquisitions of would-be rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, along with allegations the social media giant uses access for app developers...

